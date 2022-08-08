WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Reds visit the Mets to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 2:41 AM

Cincinnati Reds (44-63, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (70-39, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Justin Dunn (0-0); Mets: Chris Bassitt (8-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -298, Reds +242; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

New York has a 35-18 record in home games and a 70-39 record overall. The Mets have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.60.

Cincinnati is 20-31 in road games and 44-63 overall. The Reds have gone 24-50 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 29 home runs while slugging .551. Francisco Lindor is 17-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 20 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .315 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Reds: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

