Phillies’ Bryce Harper to begin rehab assignment Tuesday

The Associated Press

August 22, 2022, 5:49 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

The NL MVP hasn’t played since breaking his left thumb on June 25. Lehigh Valley is hosting Gwinnett for a six-game series, and Harper is expected to play there through Saturday, take Sunday off and possibly return to the Philadelphia lineup on Monday when the Phillies begin a series at Arizona.

The Phillies are 28-20 without Harper. He is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games.

