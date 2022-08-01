Padres take on the Rockies in first of 5-game series

Colorado Rockies (46-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (57-46, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Colorado Rockies (46-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (57-46, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.90 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -214, Rockies +176; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies to begin a five-game series.

San Diego is 57-46 overall and 27-22 in home games. The Padres are 37-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado has a 16-30 record in road games and a 46-57 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Monday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Rockies have an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 57 RBI for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 22 home runs while slugging .516. Charlie Blackmon is 8-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by one run

Rockies: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (foot), Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (leg), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

