Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

Atlanta Braves (63-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (66-38, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Atlanta Braves.

New York has a 31-17 record in home games and a 66-38 record overall. The Mets are 27-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has a 26-20 record on the road and a 63-42 record overall. The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.57.

Thursday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil is 10th on the Mets with a .302 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 21 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 6-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .311 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Michael Harris II: day-to-day (foot), Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

