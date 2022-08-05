WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Mets host the Braves, aim to extend home win streak

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Atlanta Braves (63-43, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (67-38, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (9-6, 4.99 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (9-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -136, Braves +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the Atlanta Braves.

New York is 67-38 overall and 32-17 in home games. The Mets have a 48-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has a 63-43 record overall and a 26-21 record in road games. The Braves have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .441.

The teams square off Friday for the ninth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 13-for-37 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 32 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-40 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 9-1, .314 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Braves: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

