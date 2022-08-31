Giants host San Diego Padres, look to stop home skid

San Diego Padres (71-59, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-66, fourth in the NL West) San…

San Diego Padres (71-59, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-66, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.96 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (8-11, 5.00 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -141, Giants +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the San Diego Padres looking to stop a four-game home slide.

San Francisco has a 61-66 record overall and a 34-31 record at home. The Giants have a 35-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego is 71-59 overall and 37-31 on the road. The Padres are 25-13 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold a 10-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .260 batting average to rank fifth on the Giants, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Brandon Crawford is 10-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 20 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Padres: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (finger), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.