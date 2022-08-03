WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Dodgers take 3-game road win streak into game against the Giants

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 3:55 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (70-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-53, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (10-6, 2.71 ERA, .98 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-5, 4.06 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -157, Giants +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they face the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 51-53 overall and 29-25 in home games. The Giants are 26-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has a 35-18 record in road games and a 70-33 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.98 ERA, which leads the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Freddie Freeman has 36 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 68 RBI for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 14-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Thairo Estrada: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joc Pederson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Dodgers: Justin Turner: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

