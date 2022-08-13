DeGrominant: deGrom dominates again as Mets edge Phils 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 10 in six dominant innings and Edwin Díaz earned his 200th career…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 10 in six dominant innings and Edwin Díaz earned his 200th career save, helping the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Saturday night.

Pete Alonso hit an early RBI single as the NL East leaders improved to 31-9 following a loss and 10-4 in the season series with Philadelphia. Alonso leads the NL with 97 RBIs.

Díaz issued two walks in the ninth, and Philadelphia had runners on second and third when Nick Castellanos struck out swinging for the final out. It was Díaz’s 27th save of the season.

DeGrom (2-0) allowed two hits and walked none in his third start after spending the first part of the season on the injured list.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner opened the game by striking out Bryson Stott looking on a 101.1 mph fastball and then allowed a soft single to Rhys Hoskins. After Alec Bohm grounded into a force play, deGrom fanned J.T. Realmuto on three straight sliders.

It was deGrom’s second double-digit strikeout game since returning and his 55th in the regular season overall. He improved to 9-1 in 20 career starts against the Phillies.

