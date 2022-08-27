Betts leads Dodgers against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-71, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-71, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (11-6, 2.19 ERA, .99 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -203, Marlins +170; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Miami Marlins after Mookie Betts had four hits against the Marlins on Friday.

Miami has a 25-34 record in home games and a 54-71 record overall. The Marlins are 38-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 87-37 overall and 42-21 on the road. The Dodgers have the top team batting average in MLB play at .263.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 15 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Jacob Stallings is 8-for-20 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 42 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .322 for the Dodgers. Betts is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .194 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .289 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (neck), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

