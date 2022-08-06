WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Acuna leads Braves against the Mets after 4-hit performance

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 2:41 AM

Atlanta Braves (64-43, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (67-39, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets after Ronald Acuna Jr. had four hits on Friday in a 9-6 win over the Mets.

New York has gone 32-18 in home games and 67-39 overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 111 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Atlanta has a 27-21 record on the road and a 64-43 record overall. The Braves have hit 165 total home runs to lead the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Mets are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 20 doubles, five triples and 10 home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 12-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 56 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 7-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .311 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Braves: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

