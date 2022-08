2023 Major League Schedule The Associated Press

Friday, Sept. 1 L.A. Angels at Oakland Toronto at Colorado Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati San Francisco…

Friday, Sept. 1 L.A. Angels at Oakland Toronto at Colorado Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati San Francisco at San Diego Seattle at N.Y. Mets Miami at Washington Baltimore at Arizona Philadelphia at Milwaukee Pittsburgh at St. Louis Tampa Bay at Cleveland Boston at Kansas City Detroit at Chicago White Sox Minnesota at Texas N.Y. Yankees at Houston Saturday, Sept. 2 L.A. Angels at Oakland Toronto at Colorado Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati San Francisco at San Diego Seattle at N.Y. Mets Miami at Washington Baltimore at Arizona Philadelphia at Milwaukees Pittsburgh at St. Louis Tampa Bay at Cleveland Boston at Kansas City Detroit at Chicago White Sox Minnesota at Texas N.Y. Yankees at Houston Sunday, Sept. 3 L.A. Angels at Oakland Toronto at Colorado Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati San Francisco at San Diego Seattle at N.Y. Mets Miami at Washington Baltimore at Arizona Philadelphia at Milwaukee Pittsburgh at St. Louis Tampa Bay at Cleveland Boston at Kansas City Detroit at Chicago White Sox Minnesota at Texas N.Y. Yankees at Houston Monday, Sept. 4 Houston at Texas Toronto at Oakland Milwaukee at Pittsburgh San Francisco at Chicago Cubs Seattle at Cincinnati Baltimore at L.A. Angels Philadelphia at San Diego Boston at Tampa Bay Colorado at Arizona Minnesota at Cleveland Tuesday, Sept. 5 Houston at Texas Toronto at Oakland Milwaukee at Pittsburgh St. Louis at Atlanta L.A. Dodgers at Miami San Francisco at Chicago Cubs Seattle at Cincinnati N.Y. Mets at Washington Baltimores at L.A. Angels Philadelphia at San Diego Boston at Tampa Bay Colorado at Arizona Detroit at N.Y. Yankees Minnesota at Cleveland Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Wednesday, Sept. 6 Houston at Texas Toronto at Oakland Milwaukee at Pittsburgh St. Louis at Atlanta L.A. Dodgers at Miami San Francisco at Chicago Cubs Seattle at Cincinnati N.Y. Mets at Washington Baltimore at L.A. Angels Philadelphia at San Diego Boston at Tampa Bay Colorado at Arizona Detroit at N.Y. Yankees Minnesota at Cleveland Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Thursday, Sept. 7 St. Louis at Atlanta Arizona at Chicago Cubs L.A. Dodgers at Miami Cleveland at L.A. Angels Seattle at Tampa Bay Detroit at N.Y. Yankees Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Friday, Sept. 8 Oakland at Texas Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees St. Louis at Cincinnati Arizona at Chicago Cubs L.A. Dodgers at Washington Cleveland at L.A. Angels Seattle at Tampa Bay Miami at Philadelphia N.Y. Mets at Minnesota Baltimore at Boston San Diego at Houstons Pittsburgh at Atlanta Colorado at San Francisco Kansas City at Toronto Chicago White Sox at Detroit Saturday, Sept. 9 Oakland at Texas Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees St. Louis at Cincinnati Arizona at Chicago Cubs L.A. Dodgers at Washington Cleveland at L.A. Angels Seattle at Tampa Bay Miami at Philadelphia N.Y. Mets at Minnesota Baltimore at Boston San Diego at Houston Pittsburgh at Atlanta Colorado at San Francisco Kansas City at Toronto Chicago White Sox at Detroit Sunday, Sept. 10 Oakland at Texas Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees St. Louis at Cincinnati Arizona at Chicago Cubs L.A. Dodgers at Washington Cleveland at L.A. Angels Seattle at Tampa Bay Miami at Philadelphia N.Y. Mets at Minnesota Baltimore at Boston San Diego at Houston Pittsburgh at Atlanta Colorado at San Francisco Kansas City at Toronto Chicago White Sox at Detroit Monday, Sept. 11 L.A. Angels at Seattle Oakland at Houston St. Louis at Baltimore Chicago Cubs at Colorado Arizona at N.Y. Mets Clevelanduardians at San Francisco Miami at Milwaukee Washington at Pittsburgh San Diego at L.A. Dodgers Texas at Toronto Tampa Bay at Minnesota Kansas City at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Yankees at Boston Tuesday, Sept. 12 L.A. Angels at Seattle Oakland at Houston Atlanta at Philadelphia St. Louis at Baltimore Chicago Cubs at Colorado Arizona at N.Y. Mets Cleveland at San Francisco Miami at Milwaukee Washington at Pittsburgh San Diego at L.A. Dodgers Texas at Toronto Tampa Bay at Minnesota Cincinnati at Detroit Kansas City at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Yankees at Boston Wednesday, Sept. 13 L.A. Angels at Seattle Oakland at Houston Atlanta at Philadelphia St. Louis at Baltimore Chicago Cubs at Colorado Arizona at N.Y. Mets Cleveland at San Francisco Miami at Milwaukee Washington at Pittsburgh San Diego at L.A. Dodgers Texas at Toronto Tampa Bay at Minnesota Cincinnati at Detroit Kansas City at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Yankees at Boston Thursday, Sept. 14 Atlanta at Philadelphia Arizonabacks at N.Y. Mets San Francisco at Colorado Miami at Milwaukee Washington at Pittsburgh Texas at Toronto Tampa Bay at Baltimore Cincinnati at Detroit Minnesota at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Yankees at Boston Friday, Sept. 15 Houston at Kansas City Atlanta at Miami Chicago Cubs at Arizona L.A. Dodgers at Seattle San Francisco at Colorado Washington at Milwaukee San Diego at Oakland Philadelphia at St. Louis Texas at Cleveland Tampa Bay at Baltimore Boston at Toronto Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets Detroit at L.A. Angels Minnesota at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 16 Houston at Kansas City Atlanta at Miami Chicago Cubs at Arizona L.A. Dodgers at Seattle San Francisco at Colorado Washington at Milwaukee San Diego at Oakland Philadelphia at St. Louis Texas at Cleveland Tampa Bay at Baltimore Boston at Toronto Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets Detroit at L.A. Angels Minnesota at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh Sunday, Sept. 17 Houston at Kansas Cityls Atlanta at Miami Chicago Cubs at Arizona L.A. Dodgers at Seattle San Francisco at Colorado Washington at Milwaukee San Diego at Oakland Philadelphia at St. Louis Texas at Cleveland Tampa Bay at Baltimore Boston at Toronto Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets Detroit at L.A. Angels Minnesota at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh Monday, Sept. 18 Milwaukee at St. Louis Cleveland at Kansas City Seattle at Oakland N.Y. Mets at Miami Baltimore at Houston Philadelphia at Atlanta Boston at Texas Colorado at San Diego Detroit at L.A. Dodgers Minnesota at Cincinnati Chicago White Sox at Washington Tuesday, Sept. 19 L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay Toronto at N.Y. Yankees Milwaukee at St. Louis San Francisco at Arizona Cleveland at Kansas City Seattle at Oakland N.Y. Mets at Miami Baltimore at Houston Philadelphia at Atlanta Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs Boston at Texas Colorado at San Diego Detroit at L.A. Dodgers Minnesota at Cincinnati Chicago White Sox at Washington Wednesday, Sept. 20 L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay Toronto at N.Y. Yankees Milwaukee at St. Louis San Francisco at Arizona Cleveland at Kansas City Seattle at Oakland N.Y. Mets at Miami Baltimore at Houston Philadelphia at Atlanta Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs Boston at Texas Colorado at San Diego Detroit at L.A. Dodgers Minnesota at Cincinnati Chicago White Sox at Washington Thursday, Sept. 21 L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay Toronto at N.Y. Yankees Atlanta at Washington Milwaukee at St. Louis San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Baltimore at Cleveland Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs Detroit at Oakland Friday, Sept. 22 L.A. Angels at Minnesota Toronto at Tampa Bay Atlanta at Washington Milwaukee at Miami St. Louis at San Diego Arizona at N.Y. Yankees San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers Seattle at Texas N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Baltimore at Cleveland Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Colorado at Chicago Cubs Kansas City at Houston Detroit at Oakland Chicago White Sox at Boston Saturday, Sept. 23 L.A. Angels at Minnesota Toronto at Tampa Bay Atlanta at Washington Milwaukee at Miami St. Louis at San Diego Arizona at N.Y. Yankees San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers Seattle at Texas N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Baltimore at Cleveland Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Colorado at Chicago Cubs Kansas City at Houston Detroit at Oakland Chicago White Sox at Boston Sunday, Sept. 24 L.A. Angels at Minnesota Toronto at Tampa Bay Atlanta at Washington Milwaukee at Miami St. Louis at San Diego Arizona at N.Y. Yankees San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers Seattle at Texas N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Baltimore at Cleveland Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Colorado at Chicago Cubs Kansas City at Houston Detroit at Oakland Chicago White Sox at Boston Monday, Sept. 25 Houston at Seattle Arizona at Chicago White Sox San Diego at San Francisco Texas at L.A. Angels Tuesday, Sept. 26 Houston at Seattle Oakland at Minnesota St. Louis at Milwaukee Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Arizona at Chicago White Sox L.A. Dodgers at Colorado L.A. Dodgers at Colorado Miami at N.Y. Mets Washington at Baltimore San Diego at San Francisco Pittsburgh at Philadelphia Texas at L.A. Angels Tampa Bay at Boston Cincinnati at Cleveland Kansas City at Detroit N.Y. Yankees at Toronto Wednesday, Sept. 27 Houston at Seattle Oakland at Minnesota St. Louis at Milwaukee Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Arizona at Chicago White Sox L.A. Dodgers at Colorado Miami at N.Y. Mets Washington at Baltimore San Diego at San Francisco Pittsburgh at Philadelphia Texas at L.A. Angels Tampa Bay at Boston Cincinnati at Cleveland Kansas City at Detroit N.Y. Yankees at Toronto Thursday, Sept. 28 Oakland at Minnesota St. Louis at Milwaukee Chicago Cubs at Atlanta L.A. Dodgers at Colorado Miami at N.Y. Mets Pittsburgh at Philadelphia Texas at Seattle Boston at Baltimore Kansas City at Detroit N.Y. Yankees at Toronto Friday, Sept. 29 Houston at Arizona Oakland at L.A. Angels Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco Cleveland at Detroit Miami at Pittsburgh Washington at Atlanta San Diego at Chicago White Sox Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets Texas at Seattle Tampa Bay at Toronto Boston at Baltimore Cincinnati at St. Louis Minnesota at Colorado N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City Saturday, Sept. 30 Houston at Arizona Oakland at L.A. Angels Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco Cleveland at Detroit Miami at Pittsburgh Washington at Atlanta San Diego at Chicago White Sox Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets Texas at Seattle Tampa Bay at Toronto Boston at Baltimore Cincinnati at St. Louis Minnesota at Colorado N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City Sunday, Oct. 1 Houston at Arizona Oakland at L.A. Angels Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco Cleveland at Detroit Miami at Pittsburgh Washington at Atlanta San Diego at Chicago White Sox Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets Texas at Seattle Tampa Bay at Toronto Boston at Baltimore Cincinnati at St. Louis Minnesota at Colorado N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City END Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.