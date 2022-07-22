Tapia inside-the-park slam lifts Blue Jays over Red Sox 28-5

BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and…

BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday night.

Toronto came within two runs of the modern major league record for runs in a game after stranding two in the ninth inning with Boston infielder Yolmer Sanchez on the mound.

Every starter had at least two hits, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto’s franchise record with six of them.

Danny Jansen homered twice and drove in six runs. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández added solo home runs for the Blue Jays, who topped their previous single-game mark of 24 runs set June 26, 1976 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 28 runs are the most ever yielded by a Red Sox team, eclipsing the previous mark in a 27-3 loss to Cleveland in 1923.

Toronto entered the day with a two-game lead over the Red Sox for the AL’s final wild-card spot. The Blue Jays improved 7-3 against Boston this year.

Kevin Gausman (7-7) scattered seven hits and three runs over five innings to pick up his seventh victory.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi (4-3) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing a homer and charged with nine runs.

