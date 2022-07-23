Reds host the Cardinals in the season opener

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (3-3, 6.03 ERA, 1.39…

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (3-3, 6.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-6, 6.21 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -159, Reds +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds open the season at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cincinnati went 83-79 overall and 44-37 at home last season. The Reds slugged .431 with a .759 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Cardinals pitching staff had a collective 3.98 ERA while averaging 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (leg), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

