RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » MLB News » Pirates visit the Rockies…

Pirates visit the Rockies to open 3-game series

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-52, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-49, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (2-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (5-7, 5.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -142, Pirates +121; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series.

Colorado is 41-49 overall and 26-22 at home. The Rockies have a 19-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Pittsburgh is 38-52 overall and 18-29 in road games. The Pirates are 23-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .273 for the Rockies. Jose Iglesias is 11-for-31 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.66 ERA, even run differential

Pirates: 5-5, .208 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up