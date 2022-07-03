Phillies square off against the Cardinals in series rubber match

St. Louis Cardinals (44-36, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (41-38, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (44-36, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (41-38, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (6-5, 3.07 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.89 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Cardinals +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Philadelphia is 41-38 overall and 21-20 at home. The Phillies have a 19-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis has a 44-36 record overall and a 20-20 record on the road. The Cardinals have a 33-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 19 home runs, 41 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .346 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 16-for-41 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.