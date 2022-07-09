New York Mets host the Miami Marlins Saturday

Miami Marlins (40-42, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (52-32, first in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (40-42, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (52-32, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (9-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -178, Marlins +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

New York has a 27-14 record in home games and a 52-32 record overall. The Mets have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .402.

Miami is 20-25 in road games and 40-42 overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

The matchup Saturday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Mets have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 35 extra base hits (13 doubles and 22 home runs). Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Garrett Cooper is fifth on the Marlins with a .307 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI. Miguel Rojas is 11-for-30 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 7-3, .221 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.