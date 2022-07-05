New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds meet in game 2 of series

New York Mets (50-30, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (27-52, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday,…

New York Mets (50-30, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (27-52, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (0-0); Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -201, Reds +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

Cincinnati is 27-52 overall and 13-26 in home games. The Reds have a 16-40 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York is 50-30 overall and 24-17 on the road. The Mets have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 15 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 14-for-33 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 22 home runs while slugging .545. Eduardo Escobar is 7-for-34 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .248 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mets: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Aramis Garcia: day-to-day (elbow), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (hand), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

