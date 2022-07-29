Giants host the Cubs, try to continue home win streak

Chicago Cubs (40-58, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-50, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Chicago Cubs (40-58, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-50, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-4, 4.62 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.

San Francisco has a 49-50 record overall and a 27-22 record at home. The Giants are 33-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 40-58 record overall and a 20-26 record in road games. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 home runs while slugging .492. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-35 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 39 extra base hits (21 doubles and 18 home runs). Nelson Velazquez is 4-for-14 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .201 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .250 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

