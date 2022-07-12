Dodgers take on the Cardinals after Freeman’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-29, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-42, second in the NL Central) St.…

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-29, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-42, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 4.74 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals after Freddie Freeman had four hits on Sunday in an 11-9 win over the Cubs.

St. Louis has a 26-18 record in home games and a 47-42 record overall. The Cardinals have a 19-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 56-29 overall and 26-16 on the road. The Dodgers have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 47 extra base hits (28 doubles and 19 home runs). Nolan Arenado is 11-for-33 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Trea Turner has 22 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 9-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .269 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

