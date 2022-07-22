Dodgers host the Giants on 8-game home win streak

San Francisco Giants (48-44, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-30, first in the NL West) Los…

San Francisco Giants (48-44, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-30, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-3, 2.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.96 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -141, Giants +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants trying to continue an eight-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 61-30 overall and 31-13 in home games. The Dodgers rank sixth in the majors with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

San Francisco has a 48-44 record overall and a 22-22 record on the road. The Giants have a 29-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 17 doubles and 21 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 19-for-38 with six doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada ranks fourth on the Giants with a .260 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 37 RBI. Austin Slater is 12-for-29 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .277 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Giants: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

