Castillo stays on a roll, Ks eight as Reds beat Marlins 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched seven effective innings in likely his final start with Cincinnati, leading the Reds to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Castillo is one of the top players on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Reds are last in the NL Central, and the talented right-hander could help push a contender over the top.

Castillo (4-4) allowed three runs — including JJ Bleday’s first big league homer — and six hits. He also struck out eight and walked one in his first start since July 14.

He gave Cincinnati fans one last moment after Jesús Sánchez’s RBI double for Miami left runners on second and third with none out in the seventh.

Castillo responded with three straight strikeouts — all swinging. He walked off the mound to a standing ovation, took off his cap, and gestured to the crowd.

