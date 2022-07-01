FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Home » MLB News » Cardinals visit the Phillies…

Cardinals visit the Phillies to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (43-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (40-37, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-5, 2.57 ERA, .96 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -147, Phillies +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies start a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Philadelphia is 20-19 in home games and 40-37 overall. The Phillies have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

St. Louis has a 43-35 record overall and a 19-19 record on the road. Cardinals hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 17 doubles and eight home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10-for-40 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 19 home runs while slugging .630. Juan Yepez is 11-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (hand), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

To improve its customer experience, SSA found an unusual partner from the NFL

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NSA’s Kevin Bingham on innovating in a legacy environment

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up