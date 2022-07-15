RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Bill Miller to umpire behind plate in All-Star Game

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 1:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Miller will umpire at home plate in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

This will be the second All-Star Game for the 55-year-old, who worked right field at the 2007 game in San Francisco. Miller became an MLB umpire in 1999 and a crew chief in 2014. He worked the World Series in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2020.

His crew includes Lance Barksdale (first), Mark Ripperger (second), Will Little (third), Gabe Morales (left) and Carlos Torres (right), Major League Baseball said Friday.

Barksdale worked left field for the 2012 All-Star Game at Kansas City. Ripperger, Little, Morales and Torres are working their first All-Star Game.

The replay umpire in New York will be Brian Knight, the right field umpire in 2012.

