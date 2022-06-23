Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » MLB News » Reds aim to break…

Reds aim to break 6-game slide, play the Dodgers

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (42-25, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-45, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -280, Reds +235; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to break their six-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cincinnati has a 23-45 record overall and a 12-22 record in home games. The Reds have gone 16-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 42-25 overall and 22-13 on the road. The Dodgers have a 29-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 16 doubles, five home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .286 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 10-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .247 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

USDA has been trying to consolidate 17 networks for a decade, now it has the money to do it

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up