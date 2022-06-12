RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Pirates look to break 5-game skid, play the Braves

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 2:41 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-33, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (33-27, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-3, 2.85 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (6-3, 2.39 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -258, Pirates +210; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to stop their five-game losing streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 33-27 overall and 19-14 in home games. The Braves have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .426.

Pittsburgh has gone 11-16 in road games and 24-33 overall. The Pirates have a 10-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 16 home runs, 20 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .260 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 16-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes ranks seventh on the Pirates with a .283 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. Bryan Reynolds is 15-for-41 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 10-0, .288 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

