Moncada’s five hits, five RBIs lead White Sox past Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Yoán Moncada had five hits and five RBIs, including a run-scoring single against Kody Clemens, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 13-0 on Wednesday for a three-game series sweep.

Moncada, Danny Mendick and Seby Zavala homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of five before arriving in Detroit. José Abreu had four hits and drove in two runs, and Andrew Vaughn had three hits.

The White Sox finished with 22 hits, compared to four for the Tigers. Davis Martin (1-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for the win.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gave up on his pitching staff after six innings, using position players Harold Castro for the seventh, Clemens for the eighth, and Tucker Barnhart for the ninth.

It was the pitching debut for the 26-year-old Clemens, whose father, Roger, won seven Cy Young Awards. Kody Clemens was charged with a run and three hits — one more than he has managed in his 23 career at-bats.

Tigers starter Alex Faedo (1-3) allowed seven runs and nine hits in three-plus innings.

The White Sox grabbed a 3-0 lead on Moncada’s third homer with two out in the first. He also singled in Abreu in the eighth and ninth.

Abreu and Harrison added RBI singles in the third, and Mendick made it 6-0 with a homer on Faedo’s first pitch of the fourth.

White Sox right-hander Vince Velasquez pitched 2 2/3 innings before Martin came in. Velasquez was activated off the injured list before the game after being sidelined by a strained left groin.

Zavala’s two-run homer made it 9-0 in the fifth, and Adam Engel’s triple got the White Sox to double digits in the sixth. Engel was the last Chicago starter to get a hit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Kyle Crick was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Off Thursday before starting a weekend series in Houston. Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.88 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener against Houston’s Framber Valdez (6-3, 2.64 ERA).

Tigers: Start a four-game series with the Texas Rangers on Thursday night, with Beau Briske (1-5, 4.34 ERA) facing Martín Pérez (4-2, 2.18 ERA).

