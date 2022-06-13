Marlins visit the Phillies to begin 3-game series

Miami Marlins (27-31, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (30-30, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05…

Miami Marlins (27-31, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (30-30, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.61 ERA, .94 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.50 ERA, .88 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -139, Marlins +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 17-16 in home games and 30-30 overall. The Phillies have a 12-21 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Miami has a 12-17 record in road games and a 27-31 record overall. The Marlins have gone 8-15 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 16 home runs while slugging .476. Bryce Harper is 13-for-34 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 40 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 4-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .227 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hand), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (covid), Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (wrist), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.