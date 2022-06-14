RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians control 80% of Sieverodonetsk | Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty' | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Home » MLB News » Cardinals pitcher Flaherty to…

Cardinals pitcher Flaherty to make season debut vs Pirates

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 1:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will make his first start of the season in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol made the surprise announcement before the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Pirates on Tuesday. Flaherty had been scheduled to make his third rehab start at Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday. Marmol said he will be held to around 60 pitches.

Flaherty had a platelet-rich-plasma injection in his shoulder in early March to combat inflammation. He has been impressive in two rehab starts at Memphis, allowing just one run in seven total innings.

Flaherty, 26, is considered the ace of the Cardinals staff and has a career record of 32-24 with a 3.34 ERA. He went 9-2 last season with a 3.22 ERA before the shoulder injury cut his season short.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CISA details new “FEIT” advisors helping agencies improve cyber defenses

New VA portals provide simplicity, transparency to vendor interactions

DoD confronting 'Valley of Death,' other innovation bottlenecks

HUD leaders aim to improve engagement by responding to employee feedback

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up