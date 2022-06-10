RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Braves claim former Yankees 1B Ford off waivers from Seattle

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 5:53 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — First baseman Mike Ford was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves from the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Ford, who played 101 games with the New York Yankees from 2019-21, was designated for assignment by Seattle on Sunday.

The Braves optioned Ford, 29, to Triple-A Gwinnett.

To clear a spot on Atlanta’s 40-man roster, infielder Joseph Dunand was designated for assignment. Dunand had been optioned to Gwinnett after he was claimed off waivers from Miami on June 1.

Ford hit .259 with 12 homers and 25 RBIs in 50 games for the Yankees in 2019. He hit .182 in 33 at-bats with San Francisco and Seattle this season. Overall, he has a .197 career batting average with 17 homers and 46 RBIs.

