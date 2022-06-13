RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation | Mexican president slams NATO policy
Braves Albies leaves game with fractured left foot

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 10:55 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning with a fractured left foot the team announced.

Batting in the top of the fifth, Albies grounded to short and fell as he was leaving the batters box. Albies appeared to be trying to keep weight off his left leg as he left the field.

The two-time All-Star is hitting .244 with eight homers and a .694 OPS in 62 games this season. The 25-year-old batted .259 with a career-high 30 homers and a .799 OPS last season.

Orlando Arcia replaced Albies at second base to start the bottom of the fifth inning.

