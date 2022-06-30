|At Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
|Tuesday, July 19
|All Star Finalists after Phase One voting
|Automatic Starting Assigments (bypasses second voting phase)
|American League
Aaron Judge (Yankees)
|National League
Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves)
|Finalists (most votes listed first)
|CATCHER
|American League
Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays)
Jose Trevino (Yankees)
|National League
Wilson Contreras (Cubs)
Travis d’Arnaud (Braves)
|FIRST BASE
|American League
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)
Ty France (Mariners)
|National League
Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals)
Pete Alonso (Mets)
|SECOND BASE
|American League
Jose Altuve (Astros)
Santiago Espinal (Blue Jays)
|National League
Ozzie Albies (Braves)
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Marlins)
|SHORTSTOP
|American League
Bo Bichette (Blue Jays)
Tim Anderson (White Sox)
|National League
Trea Turner (Dodgers)
Dansby Swanson (Braves)
|THIRD BASE
|American League
Jose Ramirez (Guardians)
Rafael Devers (Red Sox)
|National League
Manny Machado (Padres)
Nolan Arenado (Cardinals)
|OUTFIELD
|American League
Mike Trout (Angels)
George Springer (Blue Jays)
Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Blue Jays)
|National League
Mookie Betts (Dodgers)
Joc Pederson (Giants)
Sterling Marte (Mets)
Adam Duvall (Braves)
|DESIGNATED HITTER
|American League
Yordan Alvarez (Astros)
Shohei Ohtani (Angels)
|National League
Bryce Harper (Phillies)
William Contreras (Braves)
The top two vote-getters at each position (and the next four outfielders after Judge/Acuna Jr.) in each League based on vote totals from Phase 1, which ran from June 8-30. The second phase of voting begins Tuesday, July 5 at noon. Starters unveiled on Friday July 8, Full Rosters Sunday, July 10.
