At Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Tuesday, July 19 All Star Finalists after Phase One voting Automatic Starting Assigments (bypasses second…

At Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Tuesday, July 19 All Star Finalists after Phase One voting Automatic Starting Assigments (bypasses second voting phase) American League

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

National League

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves)

Finalists (most votes listed first) CATCHER American League

Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays)

Jose Trevino (Yankees)

National League

Wilson Contreras (Cubs)

Travis d’Arnaud (Braves)

FIRST BASE American League

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)

Ty France (Mariners)

National League

Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals)

Pete Alonso (Mets)

SECOND BASE American League

Jose Altuve (Astros)

Santiago Espinal (Blue Jays)

National League

Ozzie Albies (Braves)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Marlins)

SHORTSTOP American League

Bo Bichette (Blue Jays)

Tim Anderson (White Sox)

National League

Trea Turner (Dodgers)

Dansby Swanson (Braves)

THIRD BASE American League

Jose Ramirez (Guardians)

Rafael Devers (Red Sox)

National League

Manny Machado (Padres)

Nolan Arenado (Cardinals)

OUTFIELD American League

Mike Trout (Angels)

George Springer (Blue Jays)

Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Blue Jays)

National League

Mookie Betts (Dodgers)

Joc Pederson (Giants)

Sterling Marte (Mets)

Adam Duvall (Braves)

DESIGNATED HITTER American League

Yordan Alvarez (Astros)

Shohei Ohtani (Angels)

National League

Bryce Harper (Phillies)

William Contreras (Braves)

The top two vote-getters at each position (and the next four outfielders after Judge/Acuna Jr.) in each League based on vote totals from Phase 1, which ran from June 8-30. The second phase of voting begins Tuesday, July 5 at noon. Starters unveiled on Friday July 8, Full Rosters Sunday, July 10.

