Rockies host the Marlins in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 2:41 AM

Miami Marlins (19-26, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-26, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -160, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Miami Marlins to open a three-game series.

Colorado is 21-26 overall and 14-11 in home games. The Rockies have a 13-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Miami has a 19-26 record overall and a 9-14 record on the road. The Marlins have a 6-14 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 11-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 18 extra base hits (seven doubles and 11 home runs). Miguel Rojas is 9-for-25 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .265 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .231 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (ankle), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Marlins: Brian Anderson: day-to-day (back), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

