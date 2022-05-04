RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia using 'missile terrorism' | EU takes step toward Russian oil ban | Calculating Mariupol theater airstrike dead
Reds scratch Naquin, Senzel from lineup, put both on IL

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 7:53 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The slumping Cincinnati Reds are piling up losses on and off the field.

The Reds removed outfielders Tyler Naquin and Nick Senzel from the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee and placed both on the injured list. They were added without injury designations, an indication that both are sidelined with COVID-19-related issues.

Star first baseman Joey Votto was added to the IL for COVID-19 on Tuesday, although manager David Bell said Votto hadn’t tested positive at that point. Bell said Wednesday that Votto would likely be out for “more than a couple of days.”

The Reds selected outfielders Albert Almora and Ronnie Dawson from Triple-A Louisville as substitute players to fill the open roster spots.

Matt Reynolds and Alejo Lopez moved into Cincinnati’s starting lineup with Naquin and Senzel unavailable, while other players changed from their original positions.

The last-place Reds had lost seven straight and 18 of 19 heading into Wednesday’s game, dropping to 3-20.

There was one bit of good news for the Reds.

Right-hander Luis Castillo struck out seven and allowed three hits over 4 1/3 shutout innings for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday in his third rehabilitation appearance as he recovers from a shoulder strain. Bell said Castillo is expected to make his major-league season debut Monday.

