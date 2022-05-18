RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Possible swap of Ukrainian fighters for Russian POWs | Fall of Mariupol appears at hand
Home » MLB News » Padres face the Phillies…

Padres face the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (23-13, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-19, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-0); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -150, Padres +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres meet the Philadelphia Phillies leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia is 17-19 overall and 9-10 at home. The Phillies have hit 44 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

San Diego has gone 10-7 at home and 23-13 overall. The Padres have a 14-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 RBI for the Phillies. Jean Segura is 14-for-32 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with seven home runs while slugging .576. Luke Voit is 5-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 6-4, .230 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Leaders cite progress under cyber EO, but lawmakers press for more amid persistent threats

State CIO to leave in June

White House permitting plan seeks interagency coordination for infrastructure spending

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up