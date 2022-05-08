Padres face the Marlins leading series 2-1

Miami Marlins (13-14, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (18-10, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Miami Marlins (13-14, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (18-10, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-4, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-0, 1.97 ERA, .91 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -165, Marlins +142; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead.

San Diego has an 8-5 record in home games and an 18-10 record overall. The Padres have gone 9-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has a 13-14 record overall and a 6-7 record at home. The Marlins have a 9-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has seven doubles and seven home runs while hitting .381 for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has a .313 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has six doubles, three triples and four home runs. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-35 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .215 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Marlins: Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.