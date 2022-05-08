RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Home » MLB News » Padres face the Marlins…

Padres face the Marlins leading series 2-1

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (13-14, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (18-10, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-4, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-0, 1.97 ERA, .91 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -165, Marlins +142; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead.

San Diego has an 8-5 record in home games and an 18-10 record overall. The Padres have gone 9-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has a 13-14 record overall and a 6-7 record at home. The Marlins have a 9-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has seven doubles and seven home runs while hitting .381 for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has a .313 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has six doubles, three triples and four home runs. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-35 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .215 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Marlins: Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up