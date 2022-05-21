RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia claims to capture Mariupol | APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
Mets’ Scherzer on IL, Marte back from bereavement list

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 2:08 PM

DENVER (AP) — The New York Mets on Saturday placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Scherzer left his start on Wednesday night after experiencing tightness in his side. An MRI performed Thursday revealed a moderate to high-grade internal oblique strain, according to the Mets. Scherzer is expected to be out six to eight weeks.

It is another blow to New York’s rotation. Ace Jacob deGrom has not pitched yet due to a stress reaction in his right scapula, and Tylor Megill is on the IL with right biceps tendinitis.

In other moves Saturday, the Mets reinstated outfielder Sterling Marte from the bereavement list, recalled right-handed pitcher Jake Reed and added right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina as the 27th man for a doubleheader at Colorado.

The Mets also optioned second baseman Gosuke Katoh to Triple-A.

