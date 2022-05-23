RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Giants aim to break 4-game slide, play the Mets

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (28-15, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-18, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-1, 5.61 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -146, Mets +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to stop a four-game slide when they take on the New York Mets.

San Francisco is 22-18 overall and 11-10 at home. The Giants have a 12-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 28-15 record overall and a 13-8 record in home games. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.41 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Ruf has five doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI for the Giants. Curt Casali is 4-for-13 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 37 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 9-for-34 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Curt Casali: 7-Day IL (concussion), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

