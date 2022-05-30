RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
Diamondbacks host the Braves in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 2:41 AM

Atlanta Braves (23-25, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-26, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (1-1, 2.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-0, 2.22 ERA, .83 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Diamondbacks +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to open a three-game series.

Arizona has a 23-26 record overall and a 12-15 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 10-22 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta is 23-25 overall and 9-11 in road games. The Braves are 22-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 22 RBI for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles and six home runs while hitting .247 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Luplow: day-to-day (foot), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

