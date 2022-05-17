Diamondbacks come into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-18, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-12, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-18, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-12, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -230, Diamondbacks +187; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a three-game losing streak, play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 22-12 record overall and a 12-5 record at home. The Dodgers have the top team ERA in the NL at 2.77.

Arizona has an 18-18 record overall and a 10-11 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have gone 10-2 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman is third on the Dodgers with a .302 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 14 RBI. Mookie Betts is 11-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 4-for-21 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.64 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.