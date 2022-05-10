Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series advantage over Marlins into game 2

Miami Marlins (13-15, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-14, fifth in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40…

Miami Marlins (13-15, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-14, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (1-1, 1.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -141, Diamondbacks +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead.

Arizona has a 15-14 record overall and an 8-8 record at home. The Diamondbacks have gone 7-3 in games decided by one run.

Miami has a 6-7 record at home and a 13-15 record overall. The Marlins have an 8-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has four doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow is 5-for-22 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 RBI for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 6-for-23 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .227 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .225 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

