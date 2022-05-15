RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Cardinals and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 2:42 AM

San Francisco Giants (20-13, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-15, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-1, 1.80 ERA, .91 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -148, Cardinals +126; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

St. Louis is 18-15 overall and 9-8 in home games. The Cardinals have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.44.

San Francisco is 20-13 overall and 11-7 at home. The Giants have a 9-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 12 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .311 for the Cardinals. Dylan Carlson is 9-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has seven doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Luis Gonzalez is 11-for-29 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Giants: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: day-to-day (foot), Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

