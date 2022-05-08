RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Home » MLB News » Braves take on the…

Braves take on the Brewers with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (18-9, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (13-16, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (1-3, 6.85 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Brewers +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Atlanta has a 7-8 record in home games and a 13-16 record overall. The Braves have an 8-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has gone 10-4 at home and 18-9 overall. The Brewers have gone 5-3 in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 11 doubles and three home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 9-for-32 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has six doubles, eight home runs and 22 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 14-for-38 with five doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 8-2, .295 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up