Braves take on the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (18-9, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (13-16, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (1-3, 6.85 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Brewers +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Atlanta has a 7-8 record in home games and a 13-16 record overall. The Braves have an 8-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has gone 10-4 at home and 18-9 overall. The Brewers have gone 5-3 in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 11 doubles and three home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 9-for-32 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has six doubles, eight home runs and 22 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 14-for-38 with five doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 8-2, .295 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.