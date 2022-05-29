Braves and Marlins square off in series rubber match

Miami Marlins (19-25, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-25, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35…

Miami Marlins (19-25, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-25, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-4, 5.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (4-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -220, Marlins +182; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 22-25 record overall and a 13-14 record in home games. The Braves have gone 15-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami is 19-25 overall and 9-13 on the road. The Marlins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.42.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has six home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .242 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 16-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 12-for-35 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins: 4-6, .256 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Brian Anderson: day-to-day (lower back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.