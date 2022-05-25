RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Braves’ Acuña scratched with right quadriceps tightness

The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 7:04 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched from Atlanta’s lineup Wednesday with right quadriceps tightness.

The team announced about 90 minutes before first pitch against Philadelphia that Acuña would sit. He awoke feeling sore and tested out his leg by running on the field before deciding to skip the game.

Acuña is hitting .292 with two homers, eight RBIs and eight stolen bases in 65 at-bats since returning from reconstructive right knee surgery April 28. The two-time All-Star and 2018 NL Rookie of the Year missed five games recently with right groin tightness. He went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and scored the decisive run in Tuesday’s walkoff victory over the Phillies.

Atlanta has been cautious with Acuña, who tore his ACL last year and needed season-ending surgery.

Travis Demeritte replaced Acuña in right and batted ninth. Ozzie Albies moved into Acuña’s leadoff spot in the batting order.

