Yankees’ Hicks goes on paternity list, Andújar recalled

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 11:41 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have placed center fielder Aaron Hicks on the paternity list and recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Hicks has been expecting his first child with wife Cheyenne Woods, a professional golfer and niece of Tiger Woods.

The switch-hitting Hicks is batting .273 with a .377 on-base percentage through 15 games this season.

Andújar, an AL Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2018, is hitting .347 with three homers and a .947 OPS this season in Triple-A.

New York is set to open a three-game series against Baltimore in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

