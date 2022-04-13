RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Polish, Baltic presidents show Ukraine support | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
Twins put LF Kirilloff on IL with wrist flare-up

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 2:45 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed left fielder Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his surgically repaired right wrist on Wednesday.

Kirilloff was scratched from the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, replaced by Nick Gordon. Outfielder Trevor Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace the 24-year-old Kirilloff on the roster. The 2016 first-round draft pick had his 2021 season cut short by the surgery in July.

Kirilloff is 1 for 17 at the plate this year with seven strikeouts. As a rookie last season, he hit .251 with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 215 at-bats. He tried to play through the wrist discomfort for awhile, before the surgery decision was made.

