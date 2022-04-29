RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UN works for Mariupol civilian-evacuation deal | Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Home » MLB News » Rockies place struggling Kris…

Rockies place struggling Kris Bryant on IL with sore back

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 6:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed struggling left fielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Friday because of back pain.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday, and Bryant won’t be eligible to return until May 6 at Arizona.

Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year free-agent deal in March, is still looking for his first home run with the Rockies. He’s batting .281 with four RBIs and 12 strikeouts in 65 plate appearances.

An MRI Friday showed no structural issues.

Manager Buddy Black said Bryant has been experiencing back soreness since a week ago in Detroit and believes it has affected his early performance.

“He would never tell you that, but I do think it has limited him,” Black said.

The Rockies recalled infielder Elehuris Montero from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Bryant. He was expected to arrive sometime during Friday’s game against Cincinnati.

Sam Hilliard was to start in left field Friday night.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up