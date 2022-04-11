RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Phillies start 3-game series at home against the Mets

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (2-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-1)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (0-0); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -147, Mets +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Phillies slugged .408 as a team last season with three extra base hits per game.

New York had a 77-85 record overall and a 30-51 record on the road last season. The Mets batted .239 as a team in the 2021 season with a .706 OPS.

INJURIES: Phillies: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

