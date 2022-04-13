RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin presses forward with war as troops mount east | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
Phillies and Mets play in series rubber match

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (3-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (3-2)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (0-0); Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-0, 6.00 ERA, .67 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.

New York went 77-85 overall and 30-51 on the road a season ago. The Mets pitching staff averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Corey Knebel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: day-to-day (arm), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

