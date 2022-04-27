Padres play the Reds leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (11-7, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-14, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday,…

San Diego Padres (11-7, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-14, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -176, Reds +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 1-5 record in home games and a 3-14 record overall. The Reds are 0-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego is 11-7 overall and 6-4 at home. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.49.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin has five doubles and a home run while hitting .250 for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 9-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has six doubles, a home run and eight RBI for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 5-for-26 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .184 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Padres: 6-4, .203 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Padres: Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

