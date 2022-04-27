RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US: Allies must move ‘at the speed of war’ | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Russia cuts gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria | Photos
Home » MLB News » Padres play the Reds…

Padres play the Reds leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (11-7, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-14, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -176, Reds +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 1-5 record in home games and a 3-14 record overall. The Reds are 0-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego is 11-7 overall and 6-4 at home. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.49.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin has five doubles and a home run while hitting .250 for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 9-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has six doubles, a home run and eight RBI for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 5-for-26 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .184 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Padres: 6-4, .203 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Padres: Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Military housing company derelict in duties even after guilty plea, Senate finds

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

Pentagon shifting Project Maven, marquee artificial intelligence initiative, to NGA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up